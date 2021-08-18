'Tokyo Revengers' 219 Raw Scans, Release Date And Predictions [Spoilers]

The Skywalker Saga is finally getting a new reveal after a long period of waiting. A trailer for the game was shown, and it showed a general release date for the new collection: Spring 2022. We don’t yet have a definite release date, but it looks like the game will finally be released after a long period of waiting from fans. The game will feature new LEGO-based takes on all of the games in the series, along with revamped combat.