'Tokyo Revengers' 219 Raw Scans, Release Date And Predictions [Spoilers]
"Tokyo Revengers" 219 is another chapter fans should look forward to, considering the events that took place in the previous installment of the hit manga created by Ken Wakui. "Tokyo Revengers" manga releases a new installment every week. Fans can read a fresh chapter every Wednesday unless there are changes or delays. And since there hasn't been any announced postponement, "Tokyo Revengers" 219 will be available on Aug. 25.www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0