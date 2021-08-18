Ham Jam 2021 canceled

Ham Jam 2021 has been canceled, it was announced late Tuesday. A statement by the Community Development Partnership on Facebook said:. "Due to the current rise of COVID-19 in our community and state, the Philadelphia Main Street Association has decided to cancel this year’s Philadelphia Ham Jam Arts Festival that was scheduled for October 16, 2021. Please stay safe and healthy, and save the date for next year’s festival on October 15, 2022. Please call 601-656-1000 for more information."