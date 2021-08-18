Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, MS

Ham Jam 2021 canceled

By Editorials
Neshoba Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHam Jam 2021 has been canceled, it was announced late Tuesday. A statement by the Community Development Partnership on Facebook said:. "Due to the current rise of COVID-19 in our community and state, the Philadelphia Main Street Association has decided to cancel this year’s Philadelphia Ham Jam Arts Festival that was scheduled for October 16, 2021. Please stay safe and healthy, and save the date for next year’s festival on October 15, 2022. Please call 601-656-1000 for more information."

neshobademocrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, MS
Society
City
Philadelphia, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...
MusicFox News

Rolling Stones will go ahead with US tour after Charlie Watts' death

It’s only rock ‘n’ roll, so the Rolling Stones will play on without drummer Charlie Watts — and you’ll like it. The rock band will continue their US tour in September, according to the Sun, and the band will pay an emotional tribute to their fallen friend at their concert next month.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy