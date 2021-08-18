Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

5 players the Lakers could sign with their final roster spots

By Silver Screen, Roll
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver two weeks removed from the start of free agency, the Lakers still have a trio of roster spaces available, and have shown no urgency in filling them after the opening 24 hours of the offseason. Factoring in the impending signing of Jared Dudley, who seems like an absolute certainty to return to the team considering his son is in pictures with Lebron James and Russell Westbrook in Las Vegas, and the Lakers will have two open roster spots that could be filled.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Jared Dudley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Factoring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers coach parts ways with franchise

It appears that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is no longer with the franchise. Hollins, 67, has been an assistant under head coach Frank Vogel’s leadership for the Lakers for two years. While the Lakers won a title in Hollins’ first year on the bench, they were eliminated...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

1 Player For Lakers To Monitor On Trade Market Into Regular Season

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very busy offseason. Rob Pelinka pulled off the biggest trade of the NBA offseason thus far, bringing Russell Westbrook back home. The Lakers acquired Westbrook from the Washington Wizards, sacrificing a large chunk of their depth to do so. Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the 22nd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft were all sent to Washington to match Westbrook’s salary.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jeanie Buss Explains Why Many Players Want To Sign With The Lakers: “A Lot Of Guys Are Willing To Take Less Money For The Opportunity Of Possibly Go For A Championship”

The Los Angeles Lakers played their cards this offseason, landing several veterans to take the team to the next level in the Western Conference. After a disappointing first-round exit in the 2021 NBA playoff, the purple and gold are ready to take revenge. Following the Russell Westbrook trade and a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy