5 players the Lakers could sign with their final roster spots

Over two weeks removed from the start of free agency, the Lakers still have a trio of roster spaces available, and have shown no urgency in filling them after the opening 24 hours of the offseason. Factoring in the impending signing of Jared Dudley, who seems like an absolute certainty to return to the team considering his son is in pictures with Lebron James and Russell Westbrook in Las Vegas, and the Lakers will have two open roster spots that could be filled.