Madison, WI

AG Josh Kaul files lawsuit to force Walker appointee off DNR board

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
 8 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is suing to force the GOP-appointed chairman of the Department of Natural Resources board to step down.

Former Gov. Scott Walker appointed Fred Prehn to the board in 2015. His term ended May 1. Gov. Tony Evers appointed Sandra Naas to replace him, giving Evers appointees a majority on the board. But Prehn has refused to step down, citing a law that he can serve until the state Senate confirms his replacement.

Kaul filed a lawsuit late Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court demanding a judge order Prehn to step down. The attorney general argues the governor can lawfully remove board appointees at any time even if they hold a position that requires Senate confirmation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

