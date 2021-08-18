Statue dedicated in honor of COVID victims vandalized in Queens

A newly dedicated statue of a saint outside a church in Queens was targeted by a vandal.

The Diocese of Brooklyn says the statue of St. Bernadette outside St. Michael's Catholic Church was deliberately damaged overnight.

A man jumped a fence around 3:30 a.m. and knocked the statue over.

The statue sustained damage in the area of the left forearm and wrist.

The statue was dedicated this summer in honor of the parishioners who lost their lives to COVID-19.

The pastor of St. Michael's Catholic Church is already planning to have the statue repaired.

"St. Michael's plays a central role in the faith and care of our neighbors through our masses and faith-based services and that feed the hungry," said Father Vincentius Do."For sure this act of vandalism is upsetting, but the faithful of St. Michael's and I are praying for the person who committed this act against our church. It is important to find the good in all things, and so I wish to take this opportunity to encourage the public to respect our church and our property, as well as that of all houses of worship."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS (8477).

