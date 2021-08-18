Police searching for group of reckless riders who swarmed Connecticut streets

Police in Connecticut are trying to identify a group of people accused of recklessly riding ATVs, dirt bikes and motorcycles through the streets of Fairfield.

The Fairfield Police Department received numerous complaints around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, of a large number of riders swarming the streets along Post Road, from South Pine Creek Road to Bridgeport.

They the riders put pedestrians and other vehicles in danger.

Two people were hospitalized after a driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a Wendy's restaurant in South Brunswick.

Police are now going through video of the incident and working to identify as many of the people in the group as possible.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the individuals in the attached images are encouraged to contact the Fairfield Police Department/Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840.

----------