Is Tampa ballpark bid gaining momentum?
Compare and contrast the approaches taken by the Rays and the Athletics in their pursuit of new ballparks. The Rays have quietly been meeting with Castor and City Council members about the future of the team, making it clear that Tampa is the team’s preferred destination, and that a split schedule with Montreal is still very much on the table. The focus on Tampa isn’t a surprise, and the low-key approach seems to be working–no meetings with Montreal or Nashville officials, no ham-handed attempts to play one market against another.ballparkdigest.com
