Chicago, IL

West Lawn Neighbors Turn Out To Show Support For Police Officers

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We have your back” – that was the message Tuesday night from the West Lawn community on the Southwest Side to Chicago Police – as officers prepare to bury one of their own. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

chicago.cbslocal.com

