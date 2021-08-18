West Lawn Neighbors Turn Out To Show Support For Police Officers

CHICAGO (CBS)– An increase in robberies and carjackings has prompted an alert from Chicago police. The alert is specifically for those living in the 9th, 12th and 19th police districts. The recent carjackings were reported in the following areas: • 4400 block of North Wolcott Avenue • 300 block of West 23rd Street • 3400 Block of North Lakeshore Drive • 600 Block of West Irving Park Road • 100 Block of North Sangamon Street There have been five carjackings in the last three days. Four of those carjackings took place in broad daylight Monday. One happened just after 11 a.m. Monday near Irving Park Road in Uptown. The police alert includes the Uptown area. The offenders rear-end the cars of the victims. When the victim stops and gets out of their car, to exchange information, the offenders enter the victim’s cars and drive off. Police say it’s likely the same people are involved. Three young men between the ages of 18 and 25 are the suspected offenders. This recent string of carjackings comes at a time when Chicago police say they are doubling down on their carjacking taskforce. Police said there have been more than 1,000 carjackings so far this year and a total of 215 arrests.