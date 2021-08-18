Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville daycare owner arrested for allegedly leaving child in hot vehicle

First Coast News
 8 days ago

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a daycare owner who allegedly left a child in a hot van.

On Aug. 13, a person came into the daycare and 41-year-old Marieka Richards, the owner of the daycare, called over the PA system to have a child brought up to the front. However, workers were unable to find the child, according to a report filed by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Staff went to check outside for the child while the person waited inside. The child eventually came into the building through the front entrance. The person noted the child was sweating profusely and had bloodshot eyes, the report says. The person also noted the child's t-shirt was also covered in sweat.

The child told the person that they were 'locked' in a van, which the report says is a minivan used to transport children. The report says the child may have been locked in the van for as much as two hours, and the vehicle was not running.

Richards told police she performed visual checks of the van, which consisted of looking out of a daycare window into the van, according to the report. However, she did not physically go through the van looking for the child, the report states.

The child told police they tried to bang on the windows and call for help. Eventually, they were able to slide the doors open and get out of the van, the report says.

First responders medically cleared the child, the report says.

Richards was arrested and charged with the neglect of a child.

