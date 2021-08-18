Cancel
Erykah Badu Announces Hollywood Bowl Concert With Steve Lacy and Dos Negros

Cover picture for the articleErykah Badu is set to perform at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles this October. The revered artist shared the details of the show on social media and named Dos Negros and The Internet‘s Steve Lacy as special guests. “LIVE FROM BADUBOTRON US TOUR PT 1,” she wrote on Instagram. Badu’s announcement arrives just shortly after she revealed that she will be hitting the road this year, kicking off the tour at the 2021 Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas, Texas on September 3. She will then stop by areas like Atlantic City, New York City, Sugar Land, Indianapolis, Phoenix and San Diego before the final October 30 show in Atlanta. She will also be making a few festival appearances, including Lights On Festival in Concord and both Austin City Limits weekends.

