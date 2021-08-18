Dr. Martens and atmos Team Up on Anime-Inspired Tarik Zip Boots
Dr. Martens and atmos have reunited to revamp the Tarik Zip Boot, giving the silhouette anime-inspired details throughout. The collaborative boots are constructed with a soft velvet fabric across the upper, which are complemented by smooth leather on the eyestays, heel and collar. Contrasting the look are silver eyelets and a bold red hue on the shoelaces. In addition to the accent color, Dr. Martens’s iconic yellow welt stitching highlights the base of the shoe along with the heel tab.hypebae.com
