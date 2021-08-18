Dr. Martens and atmos Team Up on Anime-Inspired Tarik Zip Boots

Cartier has unveiled two new models of its Double C de Cartier bag, which was first introduced back in March. Crafted from calfskin, the silhouette has been revamped with a stunning jewelry chain, giving it an overall sophisticated and luxe look. Elsewhere, the piece features the house’s iconic metal C emblem complemented by a delicate touch of lacquer. Arriving in a mini and small version, the former is available in “Cherry Red,” “Deep Black” and “Powdered Pink,” while the latter only comes in red and black. In addition, the range consists of matching tiny leather products, which you can customize with initials or a date heated in gold foil or inscribed on the mirror.