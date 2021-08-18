Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Dr. Martens and atmos Team Up on Anime-Inspired Tarik Zip Boots

Hypebae
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Martens and atmos have reunited to revamp the Tarik Zip Boot, giving the silhouette anime-inspired details throughout. The collaborative boots are constructed with a soft velvet fabric across the upper, which are complemented by smooth leather on the eyestays, heel and collar. Contrasting the look are silver eyelets and a bold red hue on the shoelaces. In addition to the accent color, Dr. Martens’s iconic yellow welt stitching highlights the base of the shoe along with the heel tab.

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boots#Atmos Team Up
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Tommy Hilfiger Teams with Romeo Hunte for NYC-Inspired Capsule

As all New Yorkers know, the city’s style varies depending on the borough—and Tommy Hilfiger’s latest collection with designer Romeo Hunte combines Manhattan prep with Brooklyn streetwear for a unique take on Tommy Hilfiger classics. Hunte, a Brooklyn-based designer and longtime Tommy Hilfiger mentee, puts his signature deconstruction spin on garments from the brand’s storied archive, reimagining key pieces such as a trench coat, biker jacket and Oxford shirt—all featuring the colors of the NYC subway in place of the brand’s heritage Ithaca stripe. The capsule centers on genderless outerwear, punctuated by a neon orange utility vest, bright yellow puffer coat and...
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Dr. Martens Debuts Its House-Friendly Carlson Lusso Mule

2020 was without a doubt the year of the mule. With much of the planet tethered to their sofas as a result of the pandemic, the hunt for house-friendly footwear that looked as good in the home as it did out of it was on. While restrictions in 2021 have been largely loosened, the yearn for hybrid, adaptable footwear still remains.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Streetwear-Inspired Work Boots

The new BAPE x Timberland collection combines Japanese heritage streetwear with workwear craftsmanship to offer customers two exclusive silhouettes: the '3-Eye Lug Handsewn Shoes' and 'Premium Waterproof Chukka Boot.'. The 'Premium Waterproof Chukka Boot' comes donned with BAPE's signature camouflage print while incorporating Timberland's iconic 'Wheat' colorway. The tongue contains...
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

The Double C de Cartier Bag Collection Receives Two New Styles

Cartier has unveiled two new models of its Double C de Cartier bag, which was first introduced back in March. Crafted from calfskin, the silhouette has been revamped with a stunning jewelry chain, giving it an overall sophisticated and luxe look. Elsewhere, the piece features the house’s iconic metal C emblem complemented by a delicate touch of lacquer. Arriving in a mini and small version, the former is available in “Cherry Red,” “Deep Black” and “Powdered Pink,” while the latter only comes in red and black. In addition, the range consists of matching tiny leather products, which you can customize with initials or a date heated in gold foil or inscribed on the mirror.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Dr. Martens x Suicoke Reunite for Collaborative MURA Sandals

Having recently teamed up with JJJJound, Dr. Martens is now back with another footwear partnership with Suicoke. The upcoming release builds on the duo’s collaborative Boak and Depa that dropped back in March. Combining the heritage of the two brands, the slip-on MURA sandals are reworked in two iterations. Both...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Dr. Martens and Suicoke Unveil the DM MURA Silhouette

Dr. Martens has teamed up with Japanese footwear label Suicoke for a one-off silhouette that combines the latter’s slip-on MURA with the former’s lightweight Lorsan outsole. Born out of a mutual passion for culture and a commitment to quality and design, the DM MURA is an embodiment of the pair’s...
ApparelHypebae

Nike SB Dunk Low Emerges in Fall-Ready "Lilac" Colorway

Nike‘s Orange Label series is set to introduce a new colorway of the SB Dunk Low – a silhouette featured in the Swoosh brand’s upcoming “Unbleached” pack, which is also comprised of the SB Dunk High, SB Blazer Mid and SB Blazer Low. Inspired by the art of hand-dyeing, the...
ApparelHypebae

Peep the "Iron Purple" Hues on Nike's Dunk High Rebel

Nike‘s Dunk High Rebel has received a new fall-ready colorway. Dubbed “Iron Purple,” the sneaker is complemented with hits of “Sail” and “College Grey.”. The upper boasts exaggerated overlays dressed in a light beige tone, while the base in covered in a soft cream white shade. Adding a pop of color are the pastel purple accents under the aforementioned overlays and the Swooshes on the lateral, which feature a mini silver Swoosh. Elsewhere, a touch of aqua blue can be found on Nike’s logo on the tongue label. Rounding out the footwear style are the white midsoles and beige outsoles.
ApparelHypebae

Here's an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Golden Orange"

Nike has unveiled the Dunk Low in another summer-ready colorway. Dubbed “Golden Orange,” the new sneaker is the perfect refreshing addition to your collection. The upper is concocted with a crisp white base fused with a contrasting mudguard, lacing system and collar. The standout orange hue wraps around the ankle, complementing the bold yellow shade. To add the finishing touches, the kicks are highlighted with a golden Swoosh and embroidered branding on the heel tab. Accompanying the recently unveiled “Goldenrod” pair, the footwear style is rounded off with a bright yellow outer sole.
ApparelHypebae

ASICS x Okayama Denim Revive the GEL-LYTE III OG in "White Denim"

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the sneaker silhouette, ASICS has teamed up with Okayama Denim to rework the GEL-LYTE III OG. The split tongue sneaker is now updated in a new colorway dubbed “White Denim.”. In 1990, designer Shigeyuki Mitsui took inspiration from the GEL-LD RACER to curate the...
ApparelHighsnobiety

Nike ISPA Drifter Split "Indigo Dye" Release Information

Model: ISPA Drifter Split "Indigo Dye" Editor's Notes: Nike's approach to its ISPA (Improvise. Scavenge. Protect. Adapt.) subdivision is one of exploration and risk-taking, deconstructing and reshaping modern footwear design. Since the line's inception, its design team has created divisive, innovation-driven silhouettes that are a far throw from the traditional shapes of the Air Max 1 or Air Jordan 4.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Hélas Teamed Up With FUZI for a Graffiti-Inspired Collection

Hélas has united with French graffiti and tattoo artist Fuzi Uvtpk, better known as FUZI, for a capsule collection. Known for creating the “ignorant” tattoo style, his eclectic graffiti designs and photography, Fuzi lent his special set of skills to reimagine staple pieces from the Hélas brand. The collaborative collection...
Aerospace & DefenseHypebae

Nike Prepares for Winter With Air Force 1 Luxe "Pecan" and "Black Gum"

Nike is expanding its sneaker lineup with two new colorways of the Air Force 1 Luxe. As suggested by its name, the silhouette is highlighted with its gum outsole that gives an elevated look. The “Pecan” pair dons a minimal feel overall with ivory hues on the premium leather upper. Contrast is added with “Gum”-colored stitching on the midsoles and a deeper brown hue on the inner lining.

Comments / 0

Community Policy