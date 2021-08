The Toronto Blue Jays have an exciting young starter in Alek Manoah and he’s been incredible. But, may not be Rookie of the Year. The Toronto Blue Jays have themselves a rather nice young starting pitcher in Alek Manoah. The 23 year old was drafted 11th overall in 2019 and has not looked back. He has impressed since being called up on May 27 of this season. His presence has certainly helped the rotation, both for this season and those to come. His performance has led some to suggest he could/should/would get some attention for AL Rookie of the Year. But, the odds are stacked against him.