'Sad and tough to watch': East Grand Forks vet who served in Afghanistan talks about Taliban takeover
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — For Matt Brown, it's been a busy few days between studying for flight school and watching the events unfold in Afghanistan. "It's pretty surreal to see that it has gotten that bad, to see the aircraft with people just crammed in, and to see civilians or foreign nationals, or whoever, that they rather hold onto an airplane to get out," said Brown.www.inforum.com
