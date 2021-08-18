Cancel
Gray, Ogunbowale lead Dallas past Chicago 80-76

 8 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Allisha Gray had 20 points and Arike Ogunbowale scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half to help the Dallas Wings beat the Chicago Sky 80-76. Ogunbowale beat the shot clock with a long 3-pointer to give Dallas a 75-68 lead with 2:20 remaining. Allie Quigley made her sixth 3-pointer with 52.7 left to pull Chicago within two points, but Moriah Jefferson answered with a basket in the lane and the Wings led by two possessions the rest of the way. Isabelle Harrison had 15 points and six rebounds and Jefferson had 11 points, five rebounds and eight assists for Dallas. Quigley led Chicago with 27 points in 26 minutes.

Chicago, ILABC7 Chicago

WNBA's best 25 under 25: Ranking A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and all the young stars

The Seattle Storm's Sue Bird, 40, and the Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi, 39, won their fifth Olympic gold medal in Tokyo. The Minnesota Lynx's Sylvia Fowles won her fourth gold, and at age 35 was just one point shy Tuesday of becoming the first player in league history to have a 30-point, 20-rebound game. The "older generation" of WNBA players is still going strong.
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry writes emotional message for Seth Curry amid family rumors

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry have always been close and amid unfortunate rumors regarding their family, their tight relationship is needed more than ever. The Golden State Warriors star greeted his younger brother on his 31st birthday, posting a sweet and heartfelt message on Instagram, including a picture of them laughing together inside a locker room.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Dell Curry Accuses Sonya Curry Of Cheating With Former NFL Player Steven Johnson

It's not unusual to see the last name 'Curry' all over the news. This time, however, it's not because of something Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry did. The Currys are on everybody's mouths right now. Sonya Curry filed for divorce from Dell, a former NBA player, and Stephen and Seth's father. And while this shouldn't be news because people get divorced all the time, the details of the situation have made tabloid-hunters very happy.
RelationshipsYardbarker

Sonya Curry, Dell Curry file for divorce

Stephen Curry’s parents are known for attending games together to support the Golden State Warriors star and his brother Seth, but they may have to sit in separate sections of the arena at some point. Dell and Sonya Curry are in the process of getting a divorce, according to a...
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Is Hearing 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten

The Big 12 conference already underwent seismic changes this summer when Oklahoma and Texas announced that they would depart the league and make way for the SEC. That’s left the other eight schools wondering what to do next. Realignment rumors have been everywhere since the Longhorns and the Sooners revealed...
BasketballABC7 Chicago

The best player in WNBA history at every jersey number

The WNBA's key number this season is 25, as the league celebrates its silver anniversary season. The WNBA launched in June 1997 with eight teams, expanded to as many as 16 at one point, and currently has 12. As the league prepares to resume the 2021 season, first with the...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Evolution Of The Chicago Bulls: Starting Lineups For The Past 5 Seasons

For the first time in three years, the Bulls have a lineup that could compete with the top tier of the Eastern Conference. After three dismal seasons, the firing of Jim Boylen, and an aggressive 2021 offseason, the Bulls believe that their lineup could get them back to the postseason for the first time since 2017.
NBA Game Highlights

Dallas Mavericks | Game Recap: Jazz 81, Mavericks 80

Trent Forrest knocked down a free throw in sudden death double overtime to lift the Jazz over the Mavericks, 81-80. Trent Forrest finished with 15 points, four rebounds and nine assists, while Udoka Azubuike added 11 points, eight rebounds and six blocks in the victory. Robert Franks tallied 17 points and four rebounds for the Mavericks in the losing effort. The Jazz improve to 2-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Mavericks fall to 0-2.
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Former Tar Heel assistant coach joins Arizona Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats are hiring former UNC basketball assistant coach Steve Robinson. The Arizona Wildcats are hiring former North Carolina basketball assistant Steve Robinson to the same position in Tucson, that according to a report from WildcatAuthority.com of the 247Sports network. Their sources state that an announcement could be coming from the university’s athletic department as soon as this week.
NBAYardbarker

Dallas Mavs Fall Short 81-80 In Double OT Loss To Utah Jazz

It took two overtime periods for an outcome to be reached, but finally, the Dallas Mavericks ultimately fell short 81-80 at the hands of the Utah Jazz in Game 2 of the team's summer league schedule. It's difficult to envision a worse possible start than what the Mavericks put together...
NESN

CT Sun Wrap: Connecticut Dominates Dallas In 80-59 Win

The Connecticut Sun bounced back from their Commissioner’s Cup loss with a dominant 80-59 win over the Wings on Sunday during a matinee in Dallas. Using one of their signature 3-and-D performances, they contained Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale, who led the game with 20 points, three rebounds, five assists and a steal.
MLSKansas City Star

Pizarro scores in 93rd minute to send Miami past Chicago

Rodolfo Pizarro in second-half stoppage time to give Inter Miami a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night. Pizarro one-touched Victor Ulloa’s pass inside the far post in the 93rd for his first goal of the season. Miami (5-9-4) won its third straight home game, while Chicago (5-10-5)...
Chicago, ILESPN

Late Luka Stojanovic goal gets Chicago Fire past Columbus Crew

Luka Stojanovic scored in the 77th minute and Bobby Shuttleworth made his only save in second-half stoppage time to give the Chicago Fire a 1-0 victory over the visiting Columbus Crew on Sunday to extend their unbeaten streak to four games. The Fire (5-9-5, 20 points) have won two straight...
NBAWNBA.com

Quigley’s 3-Point Performance Not Enough as Sky Fall to Wings, 76-80

● Already Chicago’s all-time leader in three-pointers, Sky guard Allie Quigley moved to 17th all-time in career three-pointers made in the WNBA on Tuesday, as she knocked down seven triples during Chicago’s 76-80 loss to Dallas. Her performance from beyond the arc also matched the franchise’s single-game record in made threes set by Stacey Dales in 2007.
Dallas, TXDallas Observer

Dallas Wings Player Allisha Gray Brings Home the Gold from the Summer Olympics

The Dallas Wings don't just have an Olympian on the WNBA team's roster. It has a gold-medal-winning Olympian. Guard Allison Gray is one of the four women on the U.S. women's 3X3 basketball team who defeated the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. The event was added to this year's summer games, making them the first team in Olympic history to win gold in women's 3X3 basketball.

