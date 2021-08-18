Soler, Riley send surging Braves past Marlins 2-0

Cancel
MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Soler’s two-out RBI single in the eighth inning snapped a scoreless tie and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 2-0. Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte drew a one-out walk against Miami starter Sandy Alcantara, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Soler hit an opposite-field line drive to right that scored Almonte. Austin Riley hit his 26th homer, a solo blast off Marlins reliever Anthony Bender in the ninth. Freddie Freeman had two hits for the NL East-leading Braves, who won their fifth straight and 12th of 14. Atlanta also has won nine straight road games. Chris Martin got the win by pitching a scoreless seventh, and Will Smith got his 26th save with a perfect ninth.

