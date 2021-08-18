Rockets' Brooks closes Summer League by making 9 3-pointers

As the Summer League came to an end for the Houston Rockets on Tuesday versus the Portland Trail Blazers, coach Will Weaver was impressed with the young core. Weaver said:. “I’m obviously obsessed trying to help them all play good and look good and speed up their learning curve as much as I can. Then you take a step back and listen to your colleagues and friends around Vegas, and hear ‘I like what your guys are doing.’ Full credit to Eli, Rafael, Jimmy P., and our staff does an incredible job on covering a lot of these guys.