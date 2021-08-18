Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Rockets' Brooks closes Summer League by making 9 3-pointers

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Armoni Brooks made nine 3-pointers and scored 30 points to help the Houston Rockets close out their NBA Summer League schedule with a 95-92 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Brooks shot 9 of 17 from 3-point range and 10 of 19 overall. His final 3-pointer of the day broke a 90-all tie and put the Rockets ahead for good with 40.1 seconds left. The 23-year-old Brooks played 20 games for the Rockets this past season and averaged 11.2 points.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armoni Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pointers#Nba Summer League#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Victor Oladipo Is The Biggest Loser Of Free Agency After Rejecting $112M From Pacers And $45.2M From Rockets Only To Sign A Veteran's Minimum Deal This Offseason

Victor Oladipo will return to the Miami Heat next season. Oladipo's career has been a bit like a roller coaster over the last few seasons. After his initial trade from Oklahoma City to Indiana, Oladipo took the next step in his career, as he became a superstar for the franchise. Oladipo seemed like the next big thing, as he continued to impress fans and the whole league with his spectacular performances.
NBAHouston Chronicle

Alperen Sengun's run with Rockets' summer league team ends

LAS VEGAS — Rockets rookie Alperen Sengun’s summer league is over with the forward/center Monday traveling to spend a few weeks in Turkey before returning to Houston in September before the start of training camp. Sengun was a standout for the Rockets during his four games in Las Vegas, He...
NBABleacher Report

Rockets' Jalen Green Exits Summer League Game vs. Raptors with Hamstring Injury

Houston Rockets rookie guard Jalen Green left Thursday's Summer League matchup versus Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors with a sore right hamstring, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. That ended his night after he posted 13 points and three boards in 12 minutes. "Yeah it's pretty much caution,"...
NBAHouston Chronicle

First-round pick Usman Garuba to join Rockets at Summer League

LAS VEGAS — Rockets rookie forward Usman Garuba, who returned to Spain with the Spanish Olympic team after the Tokyo Games, was on his way to Las Vegas on Wednesday, opening the possibility that he could begin play with the Rockets' Summer League team, a person with knowledge of the process said.
NBAchatsports.com

Rockets wrap up Summer League action vs. Trail Blazers

The Rockets finish their Las Vegas Summer League schedule this afternoon with a matchup against the Blazers. There’s no Jalen Green for this one, and Alperen Sengun, who has quickly endeared himself to Red Nation and is one of the top fan favorites on the squad already, will also sit this one out. He’ll be in back in Turkey travelling before training camp gets moving.
NBASportsnet.ca

Wainright and Achiuwa deliver in Raptors' Summer League win over Rockets

In a game that was all but over after a dominant second quarter, the Toronto Raptors defeated the Houston Rockets 92-76 in Summer League action Thursday night. Toronto and Houston battled it out in quarters one, three and four, but the Raptors shot 52.2 per cent from the floor in quarter two -- leading to a 27-16 edge in the period that proved to be more than the Rockets could dig their way out of.
NBAchatsports.com

Orlando Magic Summer League Grades: Orlando Magic 89, Houston Rockets 76

The Orlando Magic used a strong defensive effort to get a Summer League win. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports. The Orlando Magic took on the Houston Rockets in their penultimate NBA Summer League game. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait to see the Jalen Suggs versus Jalen Green matchup as both players had to sit this one out with injuries.
NBAchatsports.com

Rockets had many contributors to a successful Summer League

As the Summer League came to an end for the Houston Rockets on Tuesday versus the Portland Trail Blazers, coach Will Weaver was impressed with the young core. Weaver said:. “I’m obviously obsessed trying to help them all play good and look good and speed up their learning curve as much as I can. Then you take a step back and listen to your colleagues and friends around Vegas, and hear ‘I like what your guys are doing.’ Full credit to Eli, Rafael, Jimmy P., and our staff does an incredible job on covering a lot of these guys.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Grading the Houston Rockets’ 2021 NBA Offseason

For the last few years, I covered a Houston Rockets team that was very openly trying to win a championship. When analyzing the offseason for a team like that, the baseline question is pretty simple “Did the Rockets get better?”. Now that the Rockets have transitioned to a rebuild, there are multiple questions you have to ask when analyzing an offseason:
NBAchatsports.com

Buffs in the NBA: Tyler Bey signs with Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets announced they picked up free agent forward Tyler Bey on Wednesday. The former Colorado Buffaloes standout was a second round selection (36th overall) by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2020 NBA Draft, but was acquired by the Dallas Mavericks. He appeared in 18 games for the Mavericks as a two-way player last season and averaged 15.1 points and 9.2 rebounds off the bench.
NBAUSA Today

Rockets release behind-the-scenes documentary of 2021 summer league

The Houston Rockets released a new documentary this week highlighting their recent stint at the NBA’s 2021 Las Vegas Summer League. Published on the team’s YouTube page, the film features behind-the-scenes footage from practices and all five games, in which the Rockets went 3-2. Not surprisingly, the focus is on recent first-round draft picks Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba, and Josh Christopher.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Dell Curry Accuses Sonya Curry Of Cheating With Former NFL Player Steven Johnson

It's not unusual to see the last name 'Curry' all over the news. This time, however, it's not because of something Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry did. The Currys are on everybody's mouths right now. Sonya Curry filed for divorce from Dell, a former NBA player, and Stephen and Seth's father. And while this shouldn't be news because people get divorced all the time, the details of the situation have made tabloid-hunters very happy.
NBA95.5 FM WIFC

Bucks Swing Trade With Grizzlies

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks added another shooter to the roster on Friday as they traded Sam Merrill and two future 2nd round draft choices to the Memphis Grizzlies for Grayson Allen. Badger fans will remember Allen as having 16 points in a Duke win over Bucky in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy