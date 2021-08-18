Jamal Adams "So Excited" To Secure Long-Term Future With Seahawks

(Opening…) Two weeks in a row of playing football where the lessons are hard and they're obvious. We have to take away the things we can learn from and we can grow from on the plus side of it. It's obvious when you turn the ball over three times in the first half it's really, really hard to win a football game, and then we go nine penalties to none. They played a lot better than we did in that regard, too. But, there is a lot of stuff for us to take from here. We had a lot of guys that played and we have a lot of film to watch and a lot of evaluations to make, that's really what this time is about. We like to be having fun winning football games and all that, but that's not where the matchup's happening right now. The hard lessons, too, is that a couple of our guys got whacked, you know. Johnny U (John Ursua) and BBK (Ben Burr-Kirven), both those guys got hurt seriously tonight, and it breaks our heart. This is a rough game, and sometimes it takes its toll. Those two kids are hurt, so we'll see what happens with them. It's going to be a while. The other side of it, we'll find the positives; I'm going to find the positives. I thought DeeJay Dallas played a terrific game tonight. Rasheem Green, again, he got a sack and did some good things in his place. He's really taking advantage of this preseason to make a statement. Nick Bellore had five tackles tonight on defense. It was amazing, I don't know how he did that. He said he was knocking off the rust. We have to take all of the positive things, and keep growing and this week is a little different for us. We'll change the format of it and get out of camp, and make it a regular week for us in terms of the cadence of the week. And get our guys a chance to get tuned in to what that means so that when game week comes a couple of weeks from now, we'll be ready to crank it up again. So that's a really important part of what happens this week. We've been knowing this all along that this week is coming. So, we'll try to take full advantage of that.