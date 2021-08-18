Cancel
New York City, NY

Skeptical NYC judge grills Fox News attorney about 2020 election lies: ‘Was there any fact-checking?’

Derrick
 8 days ago

NEW YORK — A Manhattan judge seemed skeptical Monday that Fox News can’t be held liable for spreading lies about the 2020 election. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice David Cohen appeared sympathetic to Smartmatic, a voting technology company that sued the conservative news network and President Donald Trump’s former attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell in February for $2.7 billion in damages, citing a “disinformation campaign” that harmed its business.

www.thederrick.com

Rudy Giuliani
Donald Trump
