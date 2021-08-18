Cancel
Cars

Ask a Trooper: Pre-trip maintenance musts for trailers

By Submitted
Albert Lea Tribune
 8 days ago

Question: I have seen a lot of boat trailers and ATV trailers on the shoulders with mechanical issues. What should be checked on these trailers?. Answer: State troopers often encounter motorists pulling trailers that are experiencing breakdowns. Most often it involves a flat tire or trailer wheel bearing. Basic trailer maintenance involves greasing the wheel bearings. Wheel bearing failure can occur when maintenance is neglected. A trailer’s wheel bearings are often neglected because they are out of sight. A loose, worn or damaged wheel bearing is the most common cause of brakes to grab and lock up. This generally leads to tire failure, whether a flat or a blow out from the heat generated. I’ve seen hubs break off and fires caused from these issues.

