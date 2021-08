Fans of black college football do not have long to wait to see their favorite teams in action across the nation. All summer long, fans of Tennessee State University have been eagerly anticipating seeing what type of product their new head coach Eddie George will put on the field this season. They, along with many others, won’t have long to wait to see what the teams of our favorite HBCUs will bring to the gridiron. Let’s look at upcoming catfights between the Tigers of TSU, Grambling and Jackson State.