Al Batt: The Flatulent Donkeys sang ‘Tears in my goulash’

By Al Batt
Albert Lea Tribune
 8 days ago

“I don’t know, I’ve never flown one,” I told the inquiring caller. Flying monkeys are kind of creepy and I’ve never seen a flying cow or donkey. While on the subject of donkeys, I shared my intentions with my wife who responded, “Have you gone soft in the head?” She mumbled, “Give blood, play donkey ball.”

