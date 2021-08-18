Cancel
Andrews, TX

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian holds on for five-set victory over Andrews

By OA Sports
Posted by 
Odessa American
Odessa American
 8 days ago

ANDREWS The Permian volleyball team added another victory to its total in the early part of the season by holding for a five-set victory, 25-18, 25-10, 23-25, 25-27, 15-5 over Andrews Tuesday at the Andrews Performance Center.

The Lady Panthers (9-3 overall) got off to a strong start by taking the first two sets before the Lady Mustangs were able to answer.

Jade Workman led the way for Permian with nine kills, 18 assists and five aces in the victory.

Anahi Orona and Nyxalee Munoz each had seven kills for the Lady Panthers while Denali Cardenas finished with 17 assists and four aces.

Permian will return to the court for the Granbury Tournament beginning Thursday at Granbury High School.

Permian def. Andrews

25-18, 25-10, 23-25, 25-27, 15-5

Tuesday, At Andrews Performance Center, Andrews

Kills — Permian: Jade Workman 9, Anahi Orona 7, Nyxalee Munoz 7, Cianna Harris 6, Sarahi Orona 5, Emily Short 4, Riley Nichols 3, Denali Cardenas 2,

Blocks — Permian: Jade Workman 2.5, Cianna Harris 2.5, Emily Short 2.5, Riley Nichols, 1.5, Sarahi Orona 0.5, Anahi Orona 0.5.

Assists — Permian: Jade Workman 18, Denali Cardenas 17, Iliana Garcia 1.

Digs — Permian: Iliana Garcia 14, Myxalee Munoz 11, Denali Cardenas 10, Jade Workman 7, Anahi Orona 7, Sarahi Orona 5, Anyssa Cruz 2, Amry Quiroz 1, Emily Short 1.

Aces — Permian: Jade Workman 5, Denali Cardenas 4, Nyxalee Munoz 2, Iliana Garcia 1, Anahi Orona 1, Amry Quiroz 1, Cianna Harris 1.

Records

Permian 9-3 overall.

