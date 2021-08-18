SK Telecom's New Spin-off 'SK Square' Targets Aggressive Investments
SK Telecom on Tuesday announced that the name of the new company to be established through a horizontal spin-off has been decided as 'SK Square'. SK Telecom is expected to officially split into SK Telecom (surviving company) and SK Square (new company) on November 1, 2021. SK Telecom will focus on the AI and digital infrastructure businesses, while SK Square accelerates growth through investments in semiconductor and information and communication technologies (ICT).www.thefastmode.com
