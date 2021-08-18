Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SK Telecom's New Spin-off 'SK Square' Targets Aggressive Investments

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSK Telecom on Tuesday announced that the name of the new company to be established through a horizontal spin-off has been decided as 'SK Square'. SK Telecom is expected to officially split into SK Telecom (surviving company) and SK Square (new company) on November 1, 2021. SK Telecom will focus on the AI and digital infrastructure businesses, while SK Square accelerates growth through investments in semiconductor and information and communication technologies (ICT).

www.thefastmode.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sk Telecom#Telecom Companies#Investment Company#Sk Hynix#Sk Telecom#Ai#M A#Ict#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Western Digital Shares Soar Following $20 Billion Merger Report

Data storage and information technology company Western Digital is reportedly in talks to merge with Japanese memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings. The reported $20 billion-plus deal comes just months after the newspaper reported that both Western Digital and Micron Technology were looking into potential deals with Kioxia. Shares of Western Digital...
New York City, NYMetro International

Western Digital-Kioxia in talks to create chipmaker giant -source

NEW YORK/TOKYO (Reuters) -Western Digital is in advanced talks for a possible $20 billion stock merger with Japanese chipmaker and partner Kioxia, a person familiar with the matter said, a move that would create a NAND memory giant to rival Samsung Electronics. The companies could reach an agreement as early...
Businessthefastmode.com

KGPCo to Re-sell Ribbon’s Portfolio of Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Solutions

Ribbon Communications has expanded its partnership with KGPCo, the country’s largest communications network services and supply chain provider. The expanded partnership enables KGPCo to re-sell Ribbon’s entire portfolio of Cloud & Edge and IP Optical solutions. As part of the expanded relationship KGPCo’s services organization will also be trained on implementation services for Ribbon’s end-to-end portfolio.
Businessthefastmode.com

Mavenir Acquires CPaaS Provider Telestax

Mavenir has acquired Telestax, a leading global Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) enablement and application provider to the communications industry. This acquisition enhances Mavenir Engage, Mavenir’s omni-channel messaging monetization and customer engagement offerings by:  enabling service providers with new agile, nimble SaaS service models to better compete in the new digital economy, delivering specialization, flexibility, and simplicity to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes across a broad spectrum of industry verticals  providing service innovation and feature velocity with easy-to-consume APIs and business critical applications.
Technologythefastmode.com

Tecore Networks Unveils Portable 5G SA and NSA Compliant Network in a Box

Tecore Networks, a U.S. based manufacturer and global supplier of innovative mobile network infrastructure this week announce the launch of its highly anticipated 5G iCore Network in a Box (NIB). In an industry where the desire for optimal Size, Weight and Power (SWaP) is constantly redefined, and applicable use cases...
Businesschannele2e.com

Western Digital-Kioxia Merger Talks May Counter Samsung

Western Digital and Kioxia are in advanced merger talks to potentially combine businesses and counter Samsung Electronics in the NAND flash memory market, Reuters reports. The potential Western Digital-Kioxia merger could involve a $20 billion stock deal, the report says. The potential deal focuses on the NAND flash memory market...
BusinessFlorida Star

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Unveils Company’s Investment Plan

SEOUL, South Korea — Within 15 days of the Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-Yong being released on parole, the South Korean tech giant has announced a large-scale investment plan. Jae-Yong announced the large-scale investment plan to revive the economy, supporting public opinion on his parole. Samsung Electronics announced, on...
Businesstvtechnology.com

LG Achieves a 6G THz Band Milestone

SEOUL—In a sign that companies are making progress in developing 6G technologies, LG Electronics has announced that it successfully demonstrated the transmission and reception of wireless 6G terahertz (THz) data over 100 meters in an outdoor setting. This milestone was achieved in collaboration with Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Europe’s largest applied research lab,...
Businessthefastmode.com

Etisalat to Switch Off 2G by the end of 2022

In line with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority’s (TDRA) announcement on 2G network gradually being switched off by the end of 2022, Etisalat assures all customers that it will continue to support this transition and modernisation of the network. The 2G sunset is keeping with Etisalat’s strategy to...
Businesstechxplore.com

Samsung announces $205 billion investment plan

Samsung Group unveiled a $205 billion investment blueprint on Tuesday aimed at making the company a leader in a range of technologies from semiconductors to robotics and creating 40,000 new jobs. The tech giant is South Korea's largest conglomerate and its overall turnover is equivalent to a fifth of the...
Aerospace & Defensethefastmode.com

OneWeb Announces Next Successful Launch of 34 Satellites

OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, has confirmed the next successful launch of 34 satellites by Arianespace from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The launch follows the successful completion of OneWeb’s ‘Five to 50’ mission and highlights the momentum of the business as it prepares to both introduce commercial service and focus on scaling to global service. This latest successful launch brings OneWeb’s total in-orbit constellation to 288 satellites. These will form part of OneWeb’s 648 LEO satellite fleet that will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity.
Businessthefastmode.com

A1 Telekom Selects Nokia to Extend its 5G Footprint Outside of Austria

A1 Telekom Austria Group (A1) has slelected Nokia to extend its 5G footprint outside of Austria into Bulgaria, Serbia, and Slovenia. The multi-country single vendor deal will see Nokia provide 5G RAN solutions from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio to all three markets and 5G Standalone core network to Serbia and Slovenia. The deployment is already underway in Bulgaria and is expected to start imminently in all other markets.
BusinessFudzilla

Samsung sings of huge expansion

Samsung has unveiled a $205 billion expansion that will see 40,000 people hired over the next three years. The investment blueprint intended to build the South Korean conglomerate's lead in next-generation technologies. Samsung Electronics and affiliates like Samsung Biologics aim to lead research and spending in areas from telecommunications and robotics to corporate acquisitions.
Industrythefastmode.com

Prysmian Group Investing in North America Plant to Support Broadband & 5G

Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, announced that it is investing $85 million in major equipment and technology upgrades at plants in North America, enabling the company to meet growing production needs for telecom customers. Most of these investments and upgrades will take place...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Samsung to invest US$206b by 2023 for post-pandemic growth

SEOUL (Aug 24): Samsung Group will invest 240 trillion won (US$206 billion) in the next three years to expand its footprint in biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and robotics in the post-pandemic era, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said. The jewel of South Korea's biggest conglomerate on Tuesday said the investment through...
Technologythefastmode.com

BT Selects Qualitest to Support Quality Assurance of 5G Network

Qualitest, the world's leading AI-powered quality engineering company, on Monday announced that it has bolstered its 20-year relationship with BT Group -- the UK's largest mobile and broadband provider. BT recently unveiled its ambition to offer 5G solutions across the entire UK by 2028 and deliver the UK's first fully...
Economythefastmode.com

PLDT Invests $80M in 400G APRICOT Cable System

The Philippines' largest fully integrated telecommunications company PLDT is set to further expand its network bandwidth capacity, with its participation in the construction of the newest international undersea cable system, APRICOT. This will boost the telco’s network capability to service the country’s growing data traffic driven by more digital services...
Technologythefastmode.com

ZTE, China Telecom Test 300MHz QCell for 5G Upgrade

ZTE last week announced that has conducted 300MHz 5G QCell verification in Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center together with the Hangzhou Branch of China Telecom to prepare for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. During the 19th Asian Games, China Telecom, as the official sponsor of the event, is expected to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy