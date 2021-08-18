Indonesia's XL Axiata Passes Operational Feasibility Test for 5G Deployment
Indonesia's XL Axiata has passed the Operational Feasibility Test (ULO) by the Ministry of Communications and Informatics to deploy 5G networks in Indonesia. Through the issuance of the 5G Service SKLO, network services, as well as all 5G facilities and infrastructure that have been completed by XL Axiata, are technically declared ready to operate. This 5G network service will be carried out on a frequency band of 1800 MHz or 1.8 GHz, with a bandwidth of 20 MHz in the range of 1807.5 MHz to 1827.5 MHz.www.thefastmode.com
