Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emporia, KS

Emporia Planning Commission rejects rezoning request and approves final plat request for major development project Tuesday

By Tagan Trahoon
KVOE
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time, a rezoning request from Emporia Enterprises has been rejected by the City of Emporia Planning Commission. The commission voted 5-2 Tuesday evening to uphold its decision from May when it voted 6-1 to reject Emporia Enterprises’ request to rezone about 90 unplatted acres of land including 1501 East Logan, 1503 East Logan and 1201 South Weaver from Agricultural to I-1 Light Industrial to allow for potential development near Industrial Park 3. One of the main talking points for commissioners Tuesday centered on the uncertainty of what businesses may move into the area and the adverse effects that certain operations could have on local landowners and residents.

kvoe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Emporia, KS
Business
City
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plat#Restaurants#Hotels#Emporia Enterprises#City Commissioners#Red Brick Investments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on party lines

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House on Tuesday, with the 219-212 vote going along party lines. The bill, named after the late Georgia representative, would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court. It would require certain jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in voting to receive approval, known as preclearance, from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting rules.
NBAPosted by
Fox News

Clay Travis: Rachel Nichols tried to keep up with wokeism and still got canceled

Veteran reporter Rachel Nichols became another victim on ESPN’s growing list of cancellations. As ESPN picked up the pace on covering race over sports, Nichols kept up with the increasingly woke company and fed the right buzz words through a face covering on Zoom interviews. From the jump, she proved to be all in with posturing, blindly supporting the BLM movement and the NBA’s hypocrisy related to China’s human right laws.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House moderates call on Biden to reconsider Aug. 31 evacuation deadline

A group of House moderates is calling on President Biden to reconsider his Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan as the administration evacuates stranded Americans and Afghans fleeing the Taliban. A statement by the Problem Solvers Caucus asks Biden to reconsider the Aug. 31 deadline and "provide a clear plan...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...

Comments / 0

Community Policy