Emporia Planning Commission rejects rezoning request and approves final plat request for major development project Tuesday

For the second time, a rezoning request from Emporia Enterprises has been rejected by the City of Emporia Planning Commission. The commission voted 5-2 Tuesday evening to uphold its decision from May when it voted 6-1 to reject Emporia Enterprises’ request to rezone about 90 unplatted acres of land including 1501 East Logan, 1503 East Logan and 1201 South Weaver from Agricultural to I-1 Light Industrial to allow for potential development near Industrial Park 3. One of the main talking points for commissioners Tuesday centered on the uncertainty of what businesses may move into the area and the adverse effects that certain operations could have on local landowners and residents.