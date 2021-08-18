Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

U.S. Businessman Charged for Helping Venezuelan Air Force With Repairs

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - A U.S. businessman was charged with sanctions violations and money laundering for allegedly helping Venezuela's military repair aircraft, according to a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Jorge Nobrega, chief executive of Miami-based Achabal Technologies Inc, was taken into custody on...

