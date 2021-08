After their worst week in nine months crude prices rose five percent on Monday. Brent crude dropped to its lowest price since May on Monday, but later jumped five percent, recovering somewhat from a seven-day losing streak in which prices dropped eight percent. Both benchmarks marked their biggest week of losses in more than nine months. WTI was nine percent lower, but posted five percent gains on Monday. Near-month light sweet crude on the Nymex settled Friday at $62.32 per barrel, the lowest settlement for the benchmark contract since May 21. In midday trading Monday that contract was up more than three dollars to $65.54. Most analysts credit a rise in global stock prices and a weaker dollar for the rise in oil prices.