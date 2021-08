Last week Colorado election security issues and an ever-growing grassroots belief that the 2020 election was tampered with came to a head as a bombshell claim by Colorado’s Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold indicated the Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters had leaked the BIOS passwords of the Dominion election equipment used by her county. Peters arrived on stage at a three-day Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota as a whistleblower stating Griswold had ordered a “raid” of the Mesa County Clerk & Recorder’s Office while the Clerk, Tina Peters, was on a plane headed to the Symposium in South Dakota. Peters, a staunch Republican, while on stage at the Symposium stated she believed she was being set up by the Secretary of State.