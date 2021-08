Only one in three Ecuadorians who fly to Mexico claiming to be traveling for tourism returns home. That statistic is equivalent in absolute figures to 54,000 people who left Ecuador in eight months and stayed or tried to stay as an illegal migrant elsewhere. In the United States, mainly. Faced with the new wave detected by Mexico since it eliminated the visa requirement for Ecuadorians, the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has reversed and reinstated the immigration requirement.