There was a catch when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Aug. 10. He would not leave office for two more weeks – supposedly for the good of the Empire State. “This transition must be seamless,” he said in a prerecorded address when he presented his resignation. “We have a lot going on.” This period of time also gave the three-term governor a chance to burnish his legacy before his resignation becomes final at 11:59 p.m. tonight. Some politicos watching even wondered whether he was still hoping to run for election next year.