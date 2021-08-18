Cancel
Lakers work out Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison and Mike James for open roster spot

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers are extending an opportunity to former Laker, Isaiah Thomas, along with Darren Collison and Mike James. There have been talks about the Los Angeles Lakers extending a handout to Isaiah Thomas, but now it’s coming into fruition. After extensive talks about Thomas’ performance in the Jawsover Pro-Am game, dropping 81 points, people […] Lakers work out Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison and Mike James for open roster spot - FanSided - FanSided - Sports News, Entertainment, Lifestyle & Technology - 300+ Sites.

