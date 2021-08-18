Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Rockets’ Christian Wood has 4-word warning that will hype fans

basketball-addict.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Rockets have a bright future ahead of them as they have Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr., and the newly drafted Jalen Green on their team. Wood has steadily been improving over the last three seasons. The Rockets forward plays with a chip on his shoulder after not hearing his name called upon in […] The post Rockets’ Christian Wood has 4-word warning that will hype fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.

www.basketball-addict.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
Person
Jalen Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Rockets#Clutchpoints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Victor Oladipo Is The Biggest Loser Of Free Agency After Rejecting $112M From Pacers And $45.2M From Rockets Only To Sign A Veteran's Minimum Deal This Offseason

Victor Oladipo will return to the Miami Heat next season. Oladipo's career has been a bit like a roller coaster over the last few seasons. After his initial trade from Oklahoma City to Indiana, Oladipo took the next step in his career, as he became a superstar for the franchise. Oladipo seemed like the next big thing, as he continued to impress fans and the whole league with his spectacular performances.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Rockets trade is centered around Eric Gordon

It is time for the Philadelphia 76ers to put their postseason collapse behind them and begin to make some moves. They were quiet in NBA free agency which means they could be planning something in the trading block. This deal with the Houston Rockets is one that would help Philadelphia move closer to a championship.
NBACBS Sports

NBA offseason grades, player movement: Knicks, Lakers, Warriors revamp rosters; Blazers, Pelicans underwhelm

While there are still a few key free agents yet to land with teams, the NBA offseason has slowed to a snail's pace as rosters have most of their pieces in place for the 2021-22 season. Free agency has started with a frenzy over the past few summers, and this year was no exception with All-Stars like Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker and DeMar DeRozan all switching uniforms.
NBAexpressnews.com

Rockets have the perfect translator for Alperen Sengun

LAS VEGAS — With a group of Rockets summer league players working on a side court and a five-on-five scrimmage going in the middle, Barb Turner took off on the wing, filling in as development coaches often must at NBA practices. This is not uncommon in drills to hone execution,...
NBANBA

Rockets Sign Tyler Bey and Daishen Nix

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have signed free agent forward Tyler Bey and free agent guard Daishen Nix (DAY-shin). Bey (6-7, 216) was the 36th overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2020 NBA Draft before his rights were acquired by Dallas. He appeared in 18 games for the Mavericks as a two-way player last season and was also assigned to the G League. In a total of 13 G League games for Long Island and Salt Lake City, Bey averaged 15.1 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 49.3% from the floor.
NBANBA

Minnesota Timberwolves Acquire Patrick Beverley

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has acquired guard Patrick Beverley from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for guard Jarrett Culver and forward Juancho Hernangómez. Beverley, 33, has appeared in 468 regular season games (384 starts) in nine NBA seasons with...
NBAThe Dream Shake

Rockets VSL Game 4 Preview + Thread

Yeah, that’s an old song. But it is called “Goon Squad” and thus appropriate. Just a reminder that music can change, and quicker than you might think. This current period of overproduced novelty songs and grinding corporatism could be replaced by something else. Something better. Yes, that something else might go on to be a business, too. The above’s a clip from 1979. If you didn’t experience 70s music, well, Guardians of The Galaxy joke songs are fun, for a few minutes. Imagine that being what music WAS. What was everywhere.
NBAorlandopinstripedpost.com

Summer League Game 4: Magic vs. Rockets

Magic Starting Lineup: Cole Anthony, Tahjere McCall, Franz Wagner, Ignas Brazdeikis, Jon Teske. Storyline: The Jalen Bowl is no more. What was expected to be a matchup between No. 5 pick Jalen Suggs and No. 2 pick Jalen Green won’t feature either player after both suffered Summer League injuries. Suggs...
NBAThe Dream Shake

The Rockets have a plan for Usman Garuba

Usman Garuba is a marvelous defensive specimen at 19-years-old for the Houston Rockets. Although Garuba only clocked 18 minutes per night in three Summer League games, he showed flashes of his defensive presence. Garuba proved that he can play backside defense in a zone on the court while coming from...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Rockets Notes: Green, Sengun, Wall, Weaver

The Rockets liked what they saw from Jalen Green in Summer League play, and their excitement goes beyond his statistics, writes Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle. The No. 2 overall pick averaged 20.3 PPG and shot 51.4% from the floor and 52.6% from three-point range in his first two games before getting shut down after reporting hamstring tightness midway through the third game.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

What is John Wall’s future on the Rockets?

The 2021-22 Houston Rockets are shaping up to have a pretty clear identity: youth and exuberance. Equipped with six players under the age of 21, the Rockets will likely go through their fair share of speed bumps again next season as they navigate a pretty exciting and promising future. As their season tips off in a couple months, this does leave a pretty glaring question: What does Houston do with their remaining veteran talent? No player is this more pertinent to than 30-year-old John Wall.
NBAchatsports.com

Is having expectations for this Rockets team fair?

As insane as it might sound, despite the fact that the Houston Rockets finished dead last in the NBA last season, it might be easy to have high-ish expectations for this year. Christian Wood was one of the best power forwards in the league last year and could have easily been an All-Star — probably should have been. Jae’Sean Tate was an incredible undrafted pick-up and landed First Team All-Rookie honors. Kevin Porter Jr. was one of the best trade acquisitions of last season, with the Rockets nabbing a guy would average 16 points and six assists for a second-round pick.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

3 Teams Who Should Consider Making Trade For Eric Gordon

The Houston Rockets traded Russell Westbrook before the 2020-21 NBA season began, and then they traded away James Harden in January, thus entering a new era of Rockets basketball. Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood, Kenyon Martin Jr., Kevon Porter Jr. and all their other young talents possess a lot...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Rockets to sign guard Daishen Nix to contract

Former NBA G League Ignite guard Daishen Nix will reportedly sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Houston Rockets, according to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. Nix, who went undrafted last month, will join former Ignite teammate Jalen Green on the Rockets for training camp. He will likely be cut after training camp and then funneled to the Rockets’ G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Grading the Houston Rockets’ 2021 NBA Offseason

For the last few years, I covered a Houston Rockets team that was very openly trying to win a championship. When analyzing the offseason for a team like that, the baseline question is pretty simple “Did the Rockets get better?”. Now that the Rockets have transitioned to a rebuild, there are multiple questions you have to ask when analyzing an offseason:
NBAchatsports.com

Buffs in the NBA: Tyler Bey signs with Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets announced they picked up free agent forward Tyler Bey on Wednesday. The former Colorado Buffaloes standout was a second round selection (36th overall) by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2020 NBA Draft, but was acquired by the Dallas Mavericks. He appeared in 18 games for the Mavericks as a two-way player last season and averaged 15.1 points and 9.2 rebounds off the bench.

Comments / 0

Community Policy