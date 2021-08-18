Rockets’ Christian Wood has 4-word warning that will hype fans

Yeah, that’s an old song. But it is called “Goon Squad” and thus appropriate. Just a reminder that music can change, and quicker than you might think. This current period of overproduced novelty songs and grinding corporatism could be replaced by something else. Something better. Yes, that something else might go on to be a business, too. The above’s a clip from 1979. If you didn’t experience 70s music, well, Guardians of The Galaxy joke songs are fun, for a few minutes. Imagine that being what music WAS. What was everywhere.