Suns guard Devin Booker puts Kendall Jenner spin on flexing Team USA gold medal
It’s the offseason but Devin Booker keeps on winning. Not to be outdone by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo’s gold medal flex in the Las Vegas Summer League, the Phoenix Suns star took it a notch higher with the help of Kendall Jenner. In Booker’s Instagram post, a […] The post Suns guard Devin Booker puts Kendall Jenner spin on flexing Team USA gold medal appeared first on ClutchPoints.www.basketball-addict.com
Comments / 0