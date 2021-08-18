Suns guard Devin Booker puts Kendall Jenner spin on flexing Team USA gold medal

Vacation with bae! Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker were spotted looking loved up as they disembarked from their private plane in Italy on Thursday, August 19. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair could be seen rocking comfy sweatsuits — the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 25, in beige and the NBA star, 24, in black — while exiting the aircraft and heading into the terminal building via the tarmac. They were also photographed talking with one another as well as some of Kenny’s pals, including Fai Khadra.