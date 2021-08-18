Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Suns guard Devin Booker puts Kendall Jenner spin on flexing Team USA gold medal

basketball-addict.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the offseason but Devin Booker keeps on winning. Not to be outdone by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo’s gold medal flex in the Las Vegas Summer League, the Phoenix Suns star took it a notch higher with the help of Kendall Jenner. In Booker’s Instagram post, a […] The post Suns guard Devin Booker puts Kendall Jenner spin on flexing Team USA gold medal appeared first on ClutchPoints.

www.basketball-addict.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Devin Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Team Usa#Miami Heat#Clutchpoints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Vacation! Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Devin Booker Look Loved Up as They Arrive in Italy on a Private Jet

Vacation with bae! Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker were spotted looking loved up as they disembarked from their private plane in Italy on Thursday, August 19. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair could be seen rocking comfy sweatsuits — the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 25, in beige and the NBA star, 24, in black — while exiting the aircraft and heading into the terminal building via the tarmac. They were also photographed talking with one another as well as some of Kenny’s pals, including Fai Khadra.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Top 10 Most Expensive NBA Duos For The 2021-22 Season

When free agency starts, money gets thrown all over the place. The crazy amount of zeros that gets added to contracts can be a bit overwhelming for the common fan. With that said, the NBA has made it clear that to win a championship in this league, you need at least two superstar players, if not three.
CelebritiesElle

How Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Feel About Getting Engaged, One Year into Dating

Kendall Jenner may be about her romance with NBA player Devin Booker than she has been with any of her other relationships, but don't expect wedding bells just yet. Entertainment Tonight got an update from a source about how the two see their future together over a year into dating—and it does not include a proposal any time soon. Jenner and Booker celebrated their one-year anniversary in June 2021.
NBACBS Sports

NBA offseason grades, player movement: Knicks, Lakers, Warriors revamp rosters; Blazers, Pelicans underwhelm

While there are still a few key free agents yet to land with teams, the NBA offseason has slowed to a snail's pace as rosters have most of their pieces in place for the 2021-22 season. Free agency has started with a frenzy over the past few summers, and this year was no exception with All-Stars like Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker and DeMar DeRozan all switching uniforms.
NBASportsGrid

JaVale McGee Signs with Phoenix Suns

Three-time NBA Champion and Olympic Gold Medallist JaVale McGee has found a new home, as the big man has officially joined the Phoenix Suns. McGee brings an imposing defensive presence and off-court intangibles to a Suns roster looking to make another run at the Larry O’Brien Trophy. https://twitter.com/Suns/status/1427352075898277910. McGee hasn’t...
Sportswmagazine.com

Kendall Jenner's New Jewelry Is An Olympic Gold Medal

Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend, Devin Booker, is taking a much-needed vacation. Booker has been working nonstop — the NBA basketball player, who is currently playing for the Phoenix Suns, just arrived stateside from Japan, where the USA men’s basketball team just won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. And Booker arrived late to Team USA’s exhibition games because he was busy trying to win the NBA National Championship against the Milwaukee Bucks. Sadly, the Suns didn’t get a ring, but gold medal is still an incredible consolation prize. And what better way to flex than to snap a pic of your supermodel girlfriend wearing it on a boat?
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Kendall Jenner 'never stayed far' from Devin Booker at rooftop party

Kendall Jenner "never stayed far away" from Devin Booker at her 818 Tequila party on Wednesday (08.18.21). The 25-year-old model - who launched her own tequila brand earlier this year - was seen laughing and having fun with the NBA star during the rooftop party at the Sunset Beach Hotel on Shelter Island.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: What NBA 2K Rating Should Devin Booker Receive?

With the NBA’s Draft, Summer League, and free agent fire sale now fully in the rear view mirror, the Phoenix Suns and the entire league for that matter currently find themselves drudging through the offseason’s least exciting stage. Not much exists for NBA teams to do at this point aside from maybe making a last-ditch player signing or conducting a couple offseason workouts.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: Why an NBA Finals Loss Will Make Devin Booker Better

Even though it ended in unceremonious fashion, Devin Booker’s playoff run with the Phoenix Suns last year was must-see television. The six-year shooting guard old embarrassed opposing defenses almost every time he took the floor, fully cementing himself as a true NBA superstar. During the dream run that culminated with...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: How Deandre Ayton Can Become a Top 3 NBA Center

After a wild beginning to the summer which crammed a run to the NBA Finals, the NBA draft, and free agency’s opening all into a three week period, the Phoenix Suns can finally take a step back and assess themselves ahead the 2021-22 season. Diving in for them, Deandre Ayton deserves our attention first and foremost.
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

Suns’ center JaVale McGee reveals how he was added to Team USA

Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee did not have the typical NBA offseason, winning a gold medal in the Tokyo Games as a late addition to Team USA’s basketball roster. For McGee, who was originally named as an alternate, just joining the team in Las Vegas to prepare for the Olympics was an atypical experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy