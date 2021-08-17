Cancel
Grizzly Flats, CA

Caldor Fire Update: Massive Wildfire Explodes to 30,000 Acres; Newsom Declares State of Emergency

CBS San Francisco
GRIZZLY FLATS, El Dorado County (CBS SF) — New evacuations were ordered in El Dorado County ahead of the Caldor Fire that exploded to approximately 30,000 acres in the Sierra Nevada Tuesday after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the county.

The fire has already destroyed dozens of homes and is threatening hundreds of more structures, fire officials said.

At 8:45 p.m. new mandatory evacuations orders were issued by the El Dorado County Sheriff for all areas between Mormon Emigrant Trail and Hwy 88 Citizen. At 8 p.m., orders were issued for the following areas:

  • Intersection of Perry Creek and Hawk Haven
  • East side of Fairplay Road from Perry Creek South to Cedarville Road
    This includes Slug Gulch, Omo Ranch, and all roads off of Slug Gulch & Omo Ranch
  • All roads off of Omo Ranch from Cedarville Road to Hwy 88

Authorities said the evacuation centers at Diamond Springs Fire Hall
(located at 3734 China Garden in Diamond Springs) and the Cameron Park Community Services District (located at 2502 Country Club Drive in Cameron Park) were full as of 9:45 p.m., but the center at the Green Valley Church (at 3500 Missouri Flat Road in Placerville) was still accepting evacuees.

Earlier at 6:30 p.m., mandatory evacuations orders were issued by the El Dorado County Sheriff for the following areas:

  • South side of Hwy 50 North of Sly Park to extend West to Snows Road
  • North side of Hwy 50 from Larsen Drive to the west and Ice House to the East

Portions of Pollock Pines, a community well known to Bay Area travelers headed to the Lake Tahoe area along U.S. Highway 50, were being evacuated Tuesday afternoon ahead of the wildfire.

CHP was warning that Highway 50 may have to be closed due to the fire.

As of Cal Fire’s Tuesday evening update, the fire has consumed approximately 30,000 acres with zero containment after igniting over the weekend in the Cosumnes River Canyon area of the El Dorado National Forest.

The fire was only estimated at about 6,500 acres Tuesday morning.

Access to the fire is extremely difficult because of the steep, rugged terrain, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

A Cal Fire battalion chief said at least 50 homes were burned in the Grizzly Flats area as gusty winds have been pushing embers into homes that had defensive space.

Cal Fire also confirmed that two civilians were found who had suffered serious injuries in the fire.

One of the fire victims reportedly approached firefighters in the Grizzly Flats area Tuesday morning. Those firefighters provided initial medical treatment, but the fire victim was then transported via air ambulance to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The second person was also found in the Grizzly Flats area and was also transported via air ambulance for treatment at a hospital. Authorities did not provide any additional information about the fire victims beyond that they were seriously injured and required airlifting.

On Tuesday afternoon, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for El Dorado County due to the Caldor Fire.

Raw Video: Aftermath of Caldor Fire in Grizzly Flats

The actual number of destroyed and damaged structures was unknown as of 1:35 p.m. as fire conditions were not yet safe to bring in assessment teams. Fire officials said the Caldor Fire is a rapidly changing incident with dynamic fire behavior and poses a high risk to multiple populated communities.

The El Dorado County Sheriff has ordered the following evacuations:

Pollock Pines

  • East of Sly Park Road. South of Hwy 50 up to Ice House Road. North of Mormon Emigrant Trail (including Jenkinson’s/Sly Park Lake).

Grizzly Flats/Somerset

  • All roads off of Grizzly Flat Rd., east of Mt. Aukum Rd. in Somerset(Known as Four Corners) into Grizzly Flats Proper

Happy Valley

  • All roads off of Happy Valley Road, east of Mt. Aukum Rd. in Somerset to Sciaroni
  • Leoni Meadows
  • Saw Town Creek
  • Caldor area including North South Road
  • Dogtown Creek South of Caldor Road
  • Barney Ridge East of Omo Ranch Road
  • Omo Ranch Road to North South Road
  • Caldor area including North South Road
  • Pi’Pi Valley up to Armstrong Hill

Evacuation warnings were issued for the following areas:

  • South of Hwy 50 to Pleasant Valley Road. From Sly Park Road, west to Snows Road and Newtown Road, including the community of Rancho Del Sol.
  • Communities of Omo Ranch Proper, Omo Ranch East, and Omo Ranch South.
  • All roads off of Grizzly Flat Rd., east of Mt. Aukum Rd. in Somerset (Four Corners) into Grizzly Flats proper
  • All roads off of Happy Valley Road, east of Mt. Aukum Rd. in Somerset to Sciaroni
  • Leoni Meadows
  • Saw Town Creek
  • Caldor area including North South Road
  • Dogtown Creek South of Caldor Road
  • Barney Ridge East of Omo Ranch Road
  • Omo Ranch Road to North South Road
  • Caldor area including North South Road
  • Pi’Pi Valley up to Armstrong Hill

Cal Fire said Tuesday morning that at least 800 structures are currently threatened, including residences and outbuildings. There are also threats to businesses, commercial timberlands, vineyards and other agricultural lands.

Fire crews have been working on constructing indirect control lines of the eastern flank of the fire while a contingency line construction was planned for north of the fire, according to the forest service. Fire officials said crews have been challenged by staffing shortages and other fire incidents in the state.

A Red Flag Warning was in effect in the area until 8 a.m. Wednesday. Hot and dry weather was expected to continue over the fire early this week and winds were expected to continue to increase throughout the week.

A Pacific Gas and Electric power outage map showed more than 1,100 customers in the area were without power Tuesday afternoon.

CALDOR FIRE: Incident Information, Evacuations, Maps

The wildfire began Saturday evening about four miles south of Grizzly Flats and about two miles east of Omo Ranch. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

A local evacuee, Will Berndt, said the fire began in an area where a group had been camping along Dogtown Creek. Another witness told Berndt two people with singed clothing were seen leaving the site, alerting others that a fire was burning and to leave the area.

“It wasn’t a big fire, so I thought maybe they were gonna get someone to respond to it,” Berndt said. “Nothing happened.”

Berndt said Sunday morning at about 9 a.m. he returned to the area to take a look and the fire had spread across the Middle Fork Consumnes River toward Omo Ranch, running up the side of the canyon. By 11:30 a.m. Berndt said fire crews were using air tankers to fight the fire.

Berndt said in the decades he’s lived in the area he never had to evacuate from a wildfire.

“We have talked about it, we’ve been up here for 43 years and we had talked about, so, what if the mountain burns, what are we gonna do?” said Berndt. “It’s like, well, you just grab what you can and get out of here. It’s one of those thoughts that, you see it on TV, you see other communities have to deal with it, and you go, ‘Well, that sucks.’ But you never think that, you know, we’re gonna be in the path of a stinking firestorm.”

ALSO READ: Dixie Fire Update: New Mandatory Evacuation Orders Issued in Lassen County

An evacuation center was open at The Fireman’s Hall at 3734 China Garden Road in Diamond Springs. People with small animal shelter needs can contact the El Dorado County Animal Services at (530) 621-5795. Large animals were being sheltered at the Amador County Fairgrounds, 18621 Sherwood St., Plymouth.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Caldor Fire Update: Blaze ‘Just Simply Outpaced Us’; Burn Zone Grows To 122,980 Acres With 11 Percent Containment

POLLOCK PINES (CBS SF) — Like many residents in the Sierra foothills, San Francisco winemakers Amy and Aaron Bryan find themselves in a battle with the smoke and flames of the raging Caldor Fire. By Wednesday morning, the massive fire burning west of the Lake Tahoe Basin had grown to 122,980 acres with just 11% containment. It has burned several hundred homes and ravaged the community of Grizzly Flats. Thousands of other residents are anxiously watching the billowing smoke clouds on the horizon. Among them is a Bay Area couple who started their winemaking operation — Conduit Wines — in San Francisco’s Mission...
Calaveras County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Airola Fire Ignites In Calaveras County Fire; Evacuations Underway

CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS SF) — A wildfire began burning in Calaveras County Wednesday and has quickly grown to 700 acres in size, prompting evacuations. The Airola Fire began just west of Columbia and northeast of New Melones Lake along Airola Road and Parrotts Ferry Road. Parrotts Ferry Road at State Route 4 was shut down in both directions and as of 5:30 p.m. there was no estimated time of reopening. #RT @CAL_FIRE: #AirolaFire off Parrotts Ferry Rd and Airola Rd, west of Columbia in Calaveras County is 700 acres. Evacuations in progress. @CALFIRETCU https://t.co/p2zokobgG6 pic.twitter.com/tnpRi2HzQR — CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) August 26, 2021 This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available. At family’s watching the smoke over the last hour, looking from Angels Camp towards Vallecito #airolafire pic.twitter.com/q1RJmQxYp7 — kai (@kai46503240) August 26, 2021
PoliticsPosted by
CBS San Francisco

‘Knocking on Door to Lake Tahoe Basin;’ Caldor Fire Eclipses 114,000 Acres; Nation’s Top Firefighting Priority

EL DORADO NATIONAL FOREST (CBS SF) — The Caldor Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada has become the top firefighting priority in the nation and the Cal Fire chief Monday afternoon acknowledged the possible threat to the Lake Tahoe area. The wildfire has burned 114,166 acres, or nearly 178 square miles, in the El Dorado National Forest since it began on August 14 East of Omo Ranch and south of the community of Grizzly Flats. Containment was reported at nine percent as of Monday night. Cal Fire Thom Porter told reporters at a Monday press conference the Caldor Fire is getting top...
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: Drought Drops Santa Clara County Reservoirs To Historically Low Levels

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — With the state in the grips of a historic drought, reservoirs in Santa Clara County are at extremely low levels, as seen in a new video from the county’s water provider. Santa Clara Valley Water, which provides for and manages the water needs of two million people in the county, released a new video Wednesday illustrating the dire state of the county’s reservoirs. After 2017, when the state saw reservoirs in the county were full, Valley Water said reservoirs are currently at just 12.5% of capacity. The video compares each of the county’s reservoirs from 2017 and...
Plumas County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Dixie Fire Update: Flames Advancing Toward Taylorsville, East Quincy; Anxiety High Among Local Residents

QUINCY, Plumas County (CBS SF) — A small army of hundreds of firefighters and equipment were deployed in the Genesee Valley in Plumas County Wednesday, preparing for a firefight with the massive Dixie Fire as it approaches the communities of Quincy and Taylorsville. By Wednesday morning, the fire had grown to 735,064 acres with 45% containment and has destroyed at least 682 homes. East Zone Operations Chief Chad Cook said crews were removing trees and clearing brush to rob the advancing flames of fuel near the fire zones in the Genesee Valley. But the terrain and dry conditions were challenging crews and...
Susanville, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Dixie Fire Update: Reinforcements Join Genesee Valley Firefight; Blaze’s Advance On Susanville Halted

SUSANVILLE (CBS SF) — Containment grew to 40 percent overnight on the massive Dixie Fire as firefighters halted the flames advance toward Susanville and crews were pulled from the fire lines near Janesville to reinforce efforts to slow the blaze’s run in the Genesee Valley. By Monday morning, the fire had grown to 725,821 acres and had destroyed at least 1,259 structures, including 678 homes. Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a request Monday afternoon to President Joe Biden for a major disaster declaration for Plumas, Lassen, Tehama, Nevada, Placer, Shasta, Siskiyou and Trinity counties to free up federal relief money. The Federal Emergency...
Public SafetyPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Caldor Fire Eclipses 100,000 Acres; More Than 400 Homes Destroyed; ‘What Do You Do When You Have Nothing?’

EL DORADO NATIONAL FOREST (CBS SF) — The Caldor Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada has now topped 100,000 acres and firefighters have been working to prevent flames from once again reaching the devastated town of Grizzly Flats. Cal Fire said the wildfire has burned 106,562 acres, or nearly 170 square miles, in the El Dorado National Forest since it began on August 14 East of Omo Ranch and south of the community of Grizzly Flats. Containment was reported at five percent as of Monday. At a California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services news conference Monday afternoon, officials announced that two Galt...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Thick Layer Of Unhealthy Smoke Draped Over Lake Tahoe Basin

TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — Visitors flock to the Lake Tahoe area every August to enjoy the region’s picturesque mountainous vistas, it’s beaches, hiking trails and crisp, clean air. But that’s not the case this year as wildfires including the nearby Caldor Fire have layered the skies with thick, unhealthy smoke. Across the lake early Tuesday, air quality levels ranged from extremely unhealthy to hazardous, forcing vacationers from the San Francisco Bay Area and elsewhere to shelter indoor or simply cut their visits short. “Right now in the Tahoe Basin we have a lot of smoke, people have left simply to get to cleaner...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Stern Grove Flooding from Water Main Break Forces Concert Cancellation; Damage ‘Catastrophic’

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Stern Grove Festival on Wednesday announced that it would have to cancel the scheduled fund-raising Big Picnic concert Sunday afternoon due to flooding from a water main break in the area earlier this week. The concert and fundraiser featuring iconic Oakland acts Tower of Power and Too $hort would have closed this year’s season that had been a rousing success, despite the challenges presented by the pandemic. The water damage to the festival grounds from the Monday water main rupture has made the site unusable for public events, according to the festival’s organizers. The Festival and...
Healdsburg, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Boil Water Notice Issued For Much Of Healdsburg Due To Water Main Break

HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) – A boil water notice has been issued for much of the city of Healdsburg on Wednesday, following a water main break. City officials said Wednesday afternoon that the order was being issued by the State Water Resources Control Board, the Sonoma County Health Department and the city’s water department due to a break at a construction site earlier in the day. No additional details about the incident were immediately available. As a precaution, residents in the affected area are being urged to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes. Other water uses, such...
San Jose, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations In Neighborhood Near Downtown San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Hundreds of people in a neighborhood near downtown San Jose were told to evacuate Wednesday afternoon due to a natural gas leak. San Jose Fire Department officials said that an 8″ steel gas line was ruptured in the area of Race Street and Eugene Avenue. The leak has prompted evacuations of homes and businesses within a 900 foot radius. About 325 addresses are being impacted, SJFD officials said. At least 30 customers have gas turned off, which officials said could increase. In a statement to KPIX 5, PG&E officials said the leak was caused by a third-party contractor not affiliated by the utility shortly before 10 a.m. The utility dispatched multiple crews to the scene and are digging at several locations to safely vent the natural gas. Around 4:45 p.m., the Fire Department tweeted that the line is expected to be capped by midnight. The Bascom Community Center at 1000 South Bascom Avenue is open for evacuees needing shelter. More details to come.
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS San Francisco

9 National Forests In Northern California Closed Through Labor Day Due To Wildfires, Dry Conditions

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – Nine national forests in Northern California are closed thorough at least the Labor Day holiday weekend due to ongoing dry conditions and raging wildfires in the region. According to the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region, the following forests were closed as of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday and will remain closed through September 6: Klamath National Forest Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit Lassen National Forest Mendocino National Forest Modoc National Forest Plumas National Forest Shasta-Trinity National Forest Six Rivers National Forest Tahoe National Forest “We do not take this decision lightly and understand how this impacts people who enjoy recreating on the National Forests,” regional forester Jennifer...
El Dorado County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Caldor Fire Still 0% Contained After 7 Days, Forces Closure Of National Parks

EL DORADO NATIONAL FOREST (CBS SF) — After seven days, the Caldor fire in the Sierra Nevada continued burning unabated Saturday morning, forcing the closure of several national parks, according to Cal Fire officials. Spot fires and historically dry conditions in the northern part of California helped the fire grow to 82,444 acres Saturday. But Cal Fire representatives also noted that increasing humidity helped fire crews hold containment lines. #RT @CAL_FIRE: #CaldorFire near Little Mountain, south of Pollock Pines in El Dorado County is 82,444 acres. Unified Command: @CALFIREAEU, @EldoradoNF, @ElDoradoSheriff https://t.co/AJhQr9sMo9 pic.twitter.com/wNfmXKE3OP — CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) August 21, 2021 The growing...
Benicia, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Benicia Lawmakers Vote Unanimously To Impose Mask Mandate

BENICIA (KPIX) — Breaking from the rest of Solano County, the city of Benicia has voted to impose its own indoor mask mandate including vaccinated residents with overwhelming support. Solano is the only county in the Bay Area currently without an indoor mask mandate but the Benicia City Council took the step to say what works in the county doesn’t work here and voted unanimously to implement a mandate. Benicia now takes the distinction of being the first city in Solano County to implement an universal indoor mask mandate. During the City Council meeting there was overwhelming public support for the mandate...
Plumas County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Dixie Fire Update: Emotional Return To Fire Ravaged Greenville; ‘This Is Going To Be A Tough Visit’

GREENVILLE (CBS SF) — Residents were returning Sunday to the burned-out remains of the Plumas County community of Greenville, to sift through the rubble of their homes in the wake of the destructive Dixie Fire which has grown to 721,298 acres and continues to challenge nearly 6,000 firefighters. Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns attempted to brace the residents at his Saturday night briefing for the extent of devastation they would encounter. “We are starting to do escorts of residents into their properties in Greenville,” he said. “This is going to be a tough visit. I continue to drive through Greenville every day...
El Dorado County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Caltrans Closes Part of Hwy 50 Over Caldor Fire Safety Concerns

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Caltrans closed a 40-mile stretch of Highway 50 in El Dorado County Friday afternoon due to safety concerns over the still-growing Caldor Fire as more evacuation orders were issued. Caltrans said the closure commenced at 4:30 p.m. for the stretch of the highway running from Sly Park Road exit in Pollock Pines to Twin Bridges. The highway will remain open to local residents between the Meyers area and Twin Bridges, but those residents will have to provide identification and proof of residency. No traffic will be allowed past Twin Bridges, authorities said. On Friday afternoon, new evacuation...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Dixie Fire Update: Weary Crews Brace For Red Flag Winds; Fire Grows To 714,219 Acres, ‘Today Will Be A Day Of Battle’

SUSANVILLE (CBS SF) — Cal Fire Operations Chief Mark Bruton didn’t mince words at Saturday morning’s briefing for crews battling the massive Dixie Fire. The day had all the ingredients for another challenging afternoon along the fire lines that stretch for nearly 500 miles. The wildfire grew to 714,219 acres by early Saturday with 35% containment. It has destroyed at least 656 homes and razed the rural communities of Greenville and Canyondam. And the flames will continue their advance on Saturday. “We are going to have a challenging day,” Bruton said. “Today will be a day of battle. We are going to have...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Solano County Sheriff Releases Videos Of Traffic Stop That Triggered Federal Lawsuit

DIXON (CBS SF) – The Solano County Sheriff’s Department released body cam and in-car videos early Tuesday of the Aug. 6 traffic stop of Nakia Porter, her father and three children in Dixon which ended in a confrontation with deputies and has triggered a lawsuit filed in Sacramento federal court. The lawsuit brought by attorney Yasin Almadani accuses the deputies of violating state and federal civil rights statutes by engaging in “unlawful seizure, assault and excessive force.” The events unfolded as Porter and her 61-year-old father were making the 100-mile drive home to Orangevale, northeast of Sacramento, after a family trip to...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Suspicious Device Incident Near San Francisco’s Mission Dolores Park Ends

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco have reopened an area of Dolores Street by Mission Dolores Park that was closed due to a suspicious device Monday morning, according to authorities. Police said officers responded to the 600 block of Dolores Street near Cumberland Street at approximately 10:12 a.m. regarding a suspicious device. Arriving officers established a perimeter at the scene blocking off vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area as they conduct the investigation. Due to the nature of the open investigation, police did not disclose a description of the device. At around 12:13 p.m., the San Francisco Office of Emergency Services tweeted that the all clear had been given and streets were reopened. ALERTSF: The incident in the area of Dolores St and Cumberland St has been resolved. Emergency crews are clear of the scene. Expect residual traffic delays and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic information visit https://t.co/KhHeZty2yc. https://t.co/jqlfMkTtR1 — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management😷 (@SF_emergency) August 23, 2021 Authorities said to expect some residual delays in the area.
Petaluma, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

North Bay Counties Join Forces to Distribute Water-Saving Tools, Promote Conservation

PETALUMA (KPIX) — The drought is severely impacting communities along the Russian River watershed in the North Bay and, on Saturday, Marin, Sonoma and Mendocino Counties joined together to offer tools to save water and spread the message of conservation. At so-called “Drought Drop-Bys” from Novato to Ukiah, residents could pick up water-saving kits that included tools such as a faucet restrictor, a self-closing hose nozzle, toilet leak-detector tablets and a 1.5 gallon-per-minute shower head. “If you have an older 2.5 gallon shower head, you’re going to save a gallon every minute,” said Brian Lee, a senior program specialist with Sonoma Water....

