GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale fire says a toddler drowned after he was found in a pool on August 17. First responders were called out to a home near 59th Avenue and Mountain View Road around 6:15 p.m. When they got there, a family member was doing CPR on a 1-and-a-half-year-old boy. Crews took over CPR and he was taken to the hospital where he took a turn for the worse and passed away.