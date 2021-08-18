Cancel
Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk auctions silver medal to help an infant get heart surgery

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJavelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk has auctioned off her Tokyo Games silver medal for $125,000 to help an infant in her native Poland get life-saving heart surgery. On Wednesday, Andrejczyk posted on her Facebook page that she came across the fundraiser for 8-month-old Miłoszek Małysa, who had a serious heart defect and needed surgery, and she decided to auction off her lone Olympic medal to help raise money for his surgery.

