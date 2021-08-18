A Pictorial Look at the World Premiere of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings
On August 16th, stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Ronny Chieng, Benedict Wong, Dallas Liu, Andy Le, Jayden Zhang, Harmonie He and Jodi Long joined director/writer Destin Daniel Cretton, producers Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth, and writers Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham along with a surprise guest Sir Ben Kingsley for a walk down the red carpet for the World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.dapsmagic.com
Comments / 0