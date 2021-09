NJ/NY Gotham FC has named Scott Parkinson as the club's new Head Coach. Parkinson previously served four years as an assistant coach, first with the Utah Royals FC and most recently with the Chicago Red Stars. He has signed on with Gotham FC through the 2022 season. The club has also named former NWSL player Beverly "Bev" Goebel Yanez as the new First Assistant Coach. The announcement comes after former Head Coach Freya Coombe departed the club for a job with a 2022 expansion team, Angel City FC.