Jim Shooter Thinks Marvel Studios is Adapting Secret Wars
Jim Shooter Thinks Marvel Studios is Adapting Secret Wars. Throughout the ‘80s, Jim Shooter’s tenure as Marvel’s editor-in-chief was not without controversy. However, Shooter also helped deliver one of Marvel’s biggest hits as the writer behind Secret Wars. Regardless of its origins as a Mattel toy tie-in, it was also a best-seller during its initial 12-issue run in 1984-85. And according to Shooter, Marvel Studios may be developing its own adaptation of the classic story.www.superherohype.com
Comments / 0