Jim Shooter Thinks Marvel Studios is Adapting Secret Wars

SuperHeroHype
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Shooter Thinks Marvel Studios is Adapting Secret Wars. Throughout the ‘80s, Jim Shooter’s tenure as Marvel’s editor-in-chief was not without controversy. However, Shooter also helped deliver one of Marvel’s biggest hits as the writer behind Secret Wars. Regardless of its origins as a Mattel toy tie-in, it was also a best-seller during its initial 12-issue run in 1984-85. And according to Shooter, Marvel Studios may be developing its own adaptation of the classic story.

