Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Playlist: New Discoveries 8/17

wers.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAIMEE MANN - “SUICIDE IS MURDER”. Aimee Mann sings from the heart on her latest song, “Suicide is Murder.” In a statement, Mann explains that she wrote it with the people who she personally lost from suicide in mind. The piano-driven single is the first to come off of her upcoming tenth solo album, Queens of the Summer Hotel. “Suicide is Murder” and many of the songs on the record Mann developed around the same time that she scored the musical adaptation of the 1993 memoir Girl, Interrupted by Susanna Kaysen. This influence is heard both in the theatrical sound of the track and the subject matter. Aimee Mann once again shows that she is not afraid to explore dark topics, a quality of her music that many listeners find solace in. The rest of the album is set to come out on November 5th through SuperEgo, the label she co-founded.

www.wers.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Discoveries#Intrepid#Dance#Music#Web Services#Southern
Related
Musicnorthernstar.info

Lifestyle’s weekly Spotify playlist #17

WZRD – Live & Learn. Legendary rapper and artist Kanye West is slated to perform his fourth and hopefully last “Donda” listening party Aug. 26 at Soldier Field. “Homecoming” is the perfect song to celebrate West coming back to Chicago to perform in the city he calls home. “Homecoming” is simply a classic; West’s wordplay and flow are energizing. Singer-songwriter Chris Martin provides an upbeat and instantly recognizable piano track with a sensational chorus. With additional lyrics centered around Chicago, it’s the perfect song to celebrate the Windy City.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

98° Announce New Remix Playlist ‘Summer Of 98’

98° is making Summer 2021 the hottest one yet with their new Remix Playlist “Summer of 98” as part of their 98 Days of Summer campaign, which is set to release on August 20 through UMe. The remix EP features songs and remixes of the group’s most popular hits including “Heat It Up,” “I Do (Cherish You),” “Invisible Man,” “Because of You,” “The Hardest Thing,” and more fan favorites.
Musicriffmagazine.com

Tuesday Tracks: Your Weekly New Music Discovery – Aug. 17

Whether you’re listening to coming-of-age dream-pop from Loyal Lobos, hypnotizing melodies from Cherry Glazerr or adrenaline-boosting riffs from Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, this week’s selections are a treat for the ears. We round out the best songs of the week with Basement Revolver, Crooked Teeth and Deep Throat Choir.
Musicwglt.org

Spotify Playlist: New Music In August On Highway 309

“You never know what you’ll hear traveling Highway 309, but we guarantee it will be good” is a phrase you hear often while listening to Highway 309. And we mean it. Folk, rock, pop, gospel, jazz, blues, Americana (and then some) are all in play. Recent adds include Adia Victoria,...
Music91x.com

FTW New Music Show Playlist 8.15.2021

THE SHIVAS – UNDONE. DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 – MODERN GUY (GRANDSON REMIX) ALAN VEGA, BEN VAUGHN, PALMYRA DELRAN & BARB DWYER – NOTHING LEFT. ****************************************************************. FTW New Music Show Sunday Nights 11pm to 12am on 91X With Your Host Tim Pyles…
tulanehullabaloo.com

In Earshot: Albums of the Summer

Every summer without fail, there’s an unspoken battle — especially between pop musicians — between potential songs of the summer. Because of COVID-related delays in music releases, listeners have been seemingly inundated with new content and tour dates. We got “Planet Her” from Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo’s stellar debut album, “SOUR” and Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.” Here’s a roundup of the best albums of summer 2021.
101 WIXX

Throwback Track: 8-17-21

Prince got the idea for this song when he dozed off in backup singer Lisa Coleman’s 1964 Mercury Montclair Marauder after an exhausting all-night recording session. The lyrics came to him in bits and pieces during this and other catnaps. Eventually he was able to finish it without sleeping. This...
Musicwpr.org

#NowPlaying: Essential New Music Playlist

You ever hear a song and just have to text, tweet or tell someone about it? #NowPlaying captures that feeling as NPR Music staff and NPR Member stations share today's essential new music that makes us dance, smile and weep. Wisconsin Public Radio and WPR.org welcome civil, on-topic comments and...
Texas StateSFGate

Tom Morello Taps Phantogram for Searing New Song 'Driving to Texas'

Has tapped Phantogram for a new song, “Driving to Texas,” from his upcoming album, The Atlas Underground Fire, out October 15th via Mom + Pop. “Driving to Texas” is a sprawling piece that builds from swooning verses filled with atmospheric synths, strings, and piano into a booming chorus driven by Morello’s keening guitar. “Believe, believe what I say,” sings Phantogram’s Sarah Barthel. “I’m driving to Texas/And now isn’t the time/You’ll break this transfixion.”
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Corinne Bailey Rae

In another life, Corinne Bailey Rae would have been the type of artist whom Berry Gordon’s Motown committed to honing and presenting to the world—a luminescent talent and disciplined artist deeply aware of what moved her. This artistic confidence is unmistakable on the singer-songwriter’s eponymous 2006 debut, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year with a reissue and a bonus track, “Another Rainy Day.” Across the pond, far from the musical hub of Detroit, Rae took melodies reminiscent of Tammi Terrell and the simmering passion of Florence Ballard to spin the tales of a Black girl from Leeds. Over a decade later, Corinne Bailey Rae remains unmatched in the weighty simplicity of its stories of love pursued and lost, of a person adrift but hopeful.
Soap Opera Digest

Michael Nader Dead At 76

Michael Nader (ex-Dimitri, ALL MY CHILDREN; ex-Dex, DYNASTY) passed away at the age of 76, Michael Fairman is reporting exclusively. The actor died on August 23 from an untreatable cancer. To read the full article, click here.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon stuns in dreamy beach photo on last day of vacation

Reese Witherspoon marked her last day of the summer holidays by posting an envy-inducing picture of herself on Instagram. The actress shared a stunning photo showing her in a wrap dress by her brand Draper James, flat sandals, and sunglasses as she sipped a cocktail whilst sat in a sofa chair just by the ocean.
tvinsider.com

‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Star Serge Onik Dies at 33

Serge Onik, a professional dancer and choreographer who competed in Season 11 of So You Think You Can Dance, has died at the age of 33. The cause of death is currently unknown. Onik’s representative Jim Keith, president of The Movement Talent Agency, confirmed his death in a statement to...
hiphop-n-more.com

Rick Ross Shares Text From Drake: “Everything Is Unfolding.. I’m About To Be As Free As A Bird”

Rick Ross is currently doing promo for his new book The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire which will be out everywhere on September 7th. One of the shows he did was SiriusXM Urban View’s ‘The Mike Muse Show’ and on the show, Mike Muse asked him about Drake and Kanye West’s feud, seeing as though he’s worked extensively with both of them.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Charlie Watts and wife of 57 years pose in sweet final photo

Rolling Stones drummer and late music icon Charlie Watts attended one last charity event with Shirley Ann Shephard, his wife of 57 years. The couple smiled together at an event for the dog foundation Forever Hounds Trust in May 2020 in one of the last photos of Watts before he died.

Comments / 0

Community Policy