Playlist: New Discoveries 8/17

AIMEE MANN - “SUICIDE IS MURDER”. Aimee Mann sings from the heart on her latest song, “Suicide is Murder.” In a statement, Mann explains that she wrote it with the people who she personally lost from suicide in mind. The piano-driven single is the first to come off of her upcoming tenth solo album, Queens of the Summer Hotel. “Suicide is Murder” and many of the songs on the record Mann developed around the same time that she scored the musical adaptation of the 1993 memoir Girl, Interrupted by Susanna Kaysen. This influence is heard both in the theatrical sound of the track and the subject matter. Aimee Mann once again shows that she is not afraid to explore dark topics, a quality of her music that many listeners find solace in. The rest of the album is set to come out on November 5th through SuperEgo, the label she co-founded.