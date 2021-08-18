Want a faux brick wall? Try these TikTok hacks

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to home retailers that exude timeless, classic style, Pottery Barn is easily one of the first stores that comes to mind. Beloved for its wide array of furniture and home decor that perfectly walks the line between traditional and modern, it’s no surprise to hear it’s also a brand beloved by AT readers, with many falling especially head over heels for the brands’ stylish sofa selection. Coveted by many, a Pottery Barn sofa has become a sort of calling card for lovers of the modern, minimalist aesthetic. But with so many sofas to choose from, it can be overwhelming sorting through all the options the retailer has to offer. Luckily, we here at Apartment Therapy are also big fans of the brand and took on the challenge of curating a list of the brand’s most stylish sofas, just for you. Keep reading for a roundup of the best Pottery Barn sofas, filled with a mix of traditional and modern picks — would you expect anything less?