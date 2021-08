The following post contains some SPOILERS for the first episode of What If...?. In the series premiere of Marvel’s What If...?, Peggy Carter becomes a Super Soldier instead of Steve Rogers, and then saves the world from some kind of interdimensional tentacle monster. In the show, we never get a full look at this creature, but there’s reason to believe it’s a specific Marvel villain — one that’s already been rumored to appear as the Big Bad of the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And since both What If...? and the Doctor Strange sequel both involve the multiverse, that got us wondering if perhaps those rumors were true.