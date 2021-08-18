Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Station, TX

College Station volleyball falls in home opener to The Woodlands

By Tyler Shaw
KBTX.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team lost to the Woodlands 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 at Cougar Gym Tuesday night in their home opener. The Lady Cougars kept each set close and pulled within one 23-22 in game one before The Highlanders rallied to finish the first set. College Station also led in the third set before another strong rally by the Highlanders to finish the set. Ana De La Garza led the Lady Cougars with 11 kills. Madison Kimes had 10. Claire Dewine for the Lady Highlanders had a match-high 15 kills.

www.kbtx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
City
The Woodlands, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Woodlands#Highlanders#Bcs#Kbtx#Cougar Gym#Bcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump accuses Jan. 6 panel of trying to distract

Former President Trump accused the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol of trying to “distract” with its latest request for records. In a statement issued through his Save America PAC, Trump slammed the “Leftist ‘select committee’” for asking for documents and communications from his administration as part of its probe.
MusicFox News

Rolling Stones will go ahead with US tour after Charlie Watts' death

It’s only rock ‘n’ roll, so the Rolling Stones will play on without drummer Charlie Watts — and you’ll like it. The rock band will continue their US tour in September, according to the Sun, and the band will pay an emotional tribute to their fallen friend at their concert next month.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy