Florida’s home prices spike ‘well in excess of recent norms,’ but could cool soon
During the second quarter of 2021, April through June, statewide median sales price for single-family existing home increased by nearly one-fourth. With the number of existing homes being listed for sale increasing, Florida’s sellers’ market that spurred a 24.3% spike in single-family home costs over the last year could simmer down in coming months, said Florida Realtors Chief Economist Brad O’Connor.theapopkavoice.com
