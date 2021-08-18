Demings introduces legislation to protect residents from eviction during disasters

From Staff Reports and the Office of Rep. Val Demings. US Rep. Val Demings introduced the Federal Disaster Housing Stability Act of 2021. The legislation would apply an automatic eviction moratorium to all rental properties and a foreclosure moratorium to all federally backed mortgages for locations under a federal declaration of an emergency. U.S. Rep. Al Lawson of Florida is co-leading this legislation and the bill is supported by the National Housing Law Project and the National Low Income Housing Coalition.