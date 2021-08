"Welcome to Plathville" stars Micah and Moriah Plath took a leap of faith when they moved out of their parents' home – and they say nothing has been the same since. Micah, 20, and Moriah, 18, are two of nine children who make up the Plath family featured on the TLC reality series. Last season, parents Barry and Kim struggled to come to terms with their children leaving the nest. They are currently estranged from their eldest child, Ethan, and his wife, Olivia. Season 2 saw Moriah and Micah settle down in a home of their own in Cairo, Ga.