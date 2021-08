There are many mobile manufacturers who want to reach the top of the segment. The competition is fierce and everyone has their strategy to succeed. Some bet on a single device that sells at a high price for its power and premium features, while others bet on diversifying their efforts. The latter try to monopolize as much of the market as possible and at Realme they have this strategy in place. Today has been the day to present a mobile designed for those who seek performance such as the Realme GT Master.