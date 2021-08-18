Sunoco fined again for Mariner East 2 pipeline violations
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection fined Sunoco Pipeline’s Mariner East 2 pipeline for violations in four counties. According to the DEP, Sunoco spilled drilling fluids during construction of the pipeline into wetlands in Blair, Cumberland and Juniata counties and a creek in Lebanon County between February and August 2020. Sunoco notified the DEP of 13 “inadvertent returns” that spilled more than 400 gallons of fluid into the waterways.www.farmanddairy.com
