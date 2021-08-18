Cancel
California State

Doug Ose drops out of California governor’s recall

By Shelley Henderson
oc-breeze.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS Los Angeles reports that Doug Ose has dropped out of the race to replace Governor Gavin Newsom, should the recall next month succeed:. I regret his departure in particular for one point that he brought up at the candidate debate held at the Nixon Library. During that debate, he asserted that should a non-Democrat replace Gavin Newsom, that person would need to learn how to work with Democrats to get the State’s business done. (I paraphrase.)

