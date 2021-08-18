Doug Ose drops out of California governor’s recall
CBS Los Angeles reports that Doug Ose has dropped out of the race to replace Governor Gavin Newsom, should the recall next month succeed:. I regret his departure in particular for one point that he brought up at the candidate debate held at the Nixon Library. During that debate, he asserted that should a non-Democrat replace Gavin Newsom, that person would need to learn how to work with Democrats to get the State’s business done. (I paraphrase.)www.oc-breeze.com
