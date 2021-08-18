WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2021-08-26 17:52:00 Expires: 2021-08-26 20:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Guam The National Weather Service in Tiyan Guam has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Guam * Until 845 PM ChST. * At 548 PM ChST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to showers and isolated thunderstorms capable of producing urban and small stream flooding. Up to one and a half inches of rain has already fallen. * Additional rainfall of up to one and a half inches is possible over the area. This additional rain will produce minor flooding.